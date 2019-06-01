Illegal immigration has become one the most talked about topics in the nation since the election of President Donald Trump. Yet many fail to educate themselves on why it has become such a big problem. Is there a valid solution to end migrants from entering the country illegally?

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin said the zero-tolerance policy enacted in mid-2018 was a “misguided attempt to create a consequence for immigrants entering illegally at the Southern border.” Immigration attorney Elizabeth Maya commented the policy was “very inhumane and went against U.S. values.”

Why are policies like these not beneficial? A lobbyist from Barbour Griffith Rogers in Washington, D.C., Bob Wood, said, “This policy was not a genuine, thought-out solution. Many fail to realize that immigrants are humans and that it must be dealt with carefully.”

There is a lot of misunderstanding about immigrants today. Although some are in the U.S. without legal documentation, most immigrants have become a part of the American society and yearn to make America great again.

Our immigration system is broken, and the solution lies within the walls of Washington, D.C., not at the southern border.

DIANA MARTINEZ

Janesville Parker