Most of us know about our right to vote, but many of us choose not to for a variety of reasons: too busy, work, school, children, family situations, apathy, anger, etc.
In this last year, if you have thought about your children, please vote. If your values have been challenged, please vote. If someone in your family has a pre-existing condition, please vote.
Some of us have said, “What can my one vote do?” One vote can accumulate to tens of votes, tens of votes accumulate to hundreds and hundreds accumulate to thousands. Before we know it, our ONE vote has helped change our world.
In this last year, if you have felt offended or put off by our politicians, please vote. If you have been worried about your future, please vote. If you have had trouble paying your bills, please vote.
For many of us, we have felt powerless when it comes to our existence. We feel that we have no control of what is happening around us. Voting can be a strong way of fighting back our fears and worries. We all need a voice for our future.
In this last year, if you have known anyone that was bullied or pushed around, please vote. If you have felt disrespected by anyone, please vote. If you have ever felt alone and out of touch, please vote. Do you have a need to send a message to our leaders? Please vote.
Vote Democrat, Republican or independent. But for God's sake--no, for your sake--please vote.
PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN
Fontana
