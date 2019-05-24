The Wisconsin Water Quality Task Force will be meeting at Blackhawk Technical College from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Invited speakers will address area concerns first, followed by public testimony. The task force is working on a bipartisan approach to solving issues such as nitrate, lead, pesticide, PFA and other contamination. Clean, drinkable tap water for all Wisconsin residents is the goal. People concerned with water quality in their homes, on family farms and in adjacent communities should make every effort to be present and give their views during the latter half of the program.
WES DAVIS
Rock County supervisor
District 20