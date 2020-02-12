My husband and I went for a fish fry at The Fireside on Friday night--a treat for us! We “splurged” and had a drink, fish fry and even dessert. When the waitress came to give us our bill, she told us that it was completely paid for--by a young couple sitting not far from us. This was very shocking news to us. This sort of thing had never happened before! The couple did stop at our table, and we thanked them--profusely--as it was quite emotional for both of us. We will never forget that surprise, and we want to publicly thank them for their lovely gift! You made our evening very special!
JERRY and SHIRLEY GRANT
Whitewater