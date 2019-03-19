As a regular reader of the Opinion Page, it is not uncommon to see absurd comparisons from some of your regular writers, especially the far left and far right. You know, the ones that start out with, “The actions of (insert name here) are like Hitler/Nazis.”

But the one made in the Monday thumbs up-down editorial comparing cases of voter fraud to school shootings is staggeringly bad. In the immortal words of John McEnroe, “You cannot be SERIOUS!”

It’s one thing to read this from a partisan amateur, and they do provide great entertainment. But you are supposed to be the impartial journalists. Surely, you could have come up with a better idea than that to have made your point. You get two thumbs down!

RICHARD BRAEM

Janesville

