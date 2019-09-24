In life, most of us have choices. Let’s discuss the possible choices we have in dealing with our current president and his administration.

Some of us are looking forward to the president’s re-election, and some of us are looking forward to his loss.

Some of us are looking for a good Democratic candidate, and others are looking for Republican leaders to pull the president back from the edge.

Most of us are tired of the conflict in this country and would like a brief respite from all of the drama.

Most of us would like our children safe, our jobs secure and our health insurance to make sense.

You do have other choices. You can choose to register and vote and ask five family members and five friends to do the same.

You can choose an issue important to you and bring it up to our local elected officials, even if the issue does not fall in their arena.

You can choose to stay off social media sites and begin to attend in person public sessions.

You can choose to hold all elected officials accountable.

Lastly, if you are a woman, person of color or young person (18 or older), consider putting some of your personal time aside to run for an elected office. Your family, your neighborhood, your community and your environment needs your time, effort and creative spirit to make our lives better.

PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN

Fontana