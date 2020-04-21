The need to fight hunger is greater than ever this year because of the current coronavirus pandemic, and the Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk needs your help.
Social distancing rules mean that the walk cannot proceed as usual. Instead of everyone walking together on Sunday, the walk will be a virtual one. We are hoping that folks “walk together apart” beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, but walkers can choose any time that is convenient. They can walk from room to room in their house, walk around the block or hike through a park, but please remember to maintain the proper distance from others so we can all stay healthy.
Above all, the annual walk is a fundraiser. A total of 25% of the money donated goes directly to ECHO, a Janesville-based organization that provides food, temporary housing and transportation to local people in need. The remaining funds are used to fight hunger internationally through the efforts of Church World Service.
Please consider helping others during this unprecedented time of need. Online donations can be made at www.crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi. Regardless of its size, your gift will help people in your neighborhood and around the world.
On behalf of people in need everywhere, I want to thank you for your generous contribution.
KATHY HOLCOMBE
Janesville CROP Walk coordinator