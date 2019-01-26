Twelve years ago, I moved to town on a cold January day. The next day, I went to the YMCA and signed up. I go work out, amazingly with some of the same people, four times a week. What is often lost in all the controversy that has beset the Y Board of Directors is that it is a wonderful place to be and to work out and to have short conversations with a wide variety of local folks. The staff has always been helpful and good, and the place is always clean and inviting. The YMCA is a great organization and good for the area.

I read a flyer handed out at the YMCA this morning. The board seems to be moving forward in a good way and taking the steps it needs to sort this conflict out and get back to its core purpose. I have known many of its board members over the years, and every one of them is deeply committed to family and community. I read The Gazette article (Jan. 13) featuring Dan Honold. I have known Dan and his family for years; we are active in the same church. He is a fine leader in the Milton community, with a real heart for youth athletics and family. I hope these voices of the ones asking questions of the board are heard and dealt with in a timely fashion. The YMCA and staff are still doing good things everyday. I trust the board is going in a good and healthy direction.

JAMIE SWANSON

Janesville