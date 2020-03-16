I am writing with regard to Wednesday's front-page story about a man arrested after infliction of great bodily to a 15-month-old infant girl in Janesville on March 7. Unfortunately, the infant perished.
In the story, Police Chief David Moore is quoted as saying his hope is the death is "just an anomaly.”
What? The violent death of an infant is an “anomaly”? Chief Moore, what if this were your grandchild? Would it still be an “anomaly"?
Then the article continues to state how caring and diligent our local county child-welfare agency is and how they “ensure the welfare of our children.” Huh?
Yep, you guys did a “bang-up” job on this horrible and nauseating example of child abuse.
KATHY AMERSON
Beloit