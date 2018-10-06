I attended the last regular monthly meeting of the Milton School Board. I want to apologize for my inappropriate outburst.
I also need to respond to the Sept. 30 letter by Shelly Crull-Hanke. The writer seems to think that Brian Kvapil is the root cause of the district's problems and the referendum’s failures. Her letter refers to his “derogatory behavior.” I didn’t witness this. Rather, I witnessed fellow board members ganging up on and attacking Kvapil. The president did not stop this verbal attack and instead at one point joined in.
Kvapil won the last election because the voters favored his views. Kvapil’s election platform is well known: He does not support building a new high school. I fail to see, as suggest by the writer, how one of seven board members can derail the progress of the district and the board. She also claimed the district is stuck in neutral and incapable of moving forward because of Kvapil. Is this suggesting progress can only be measured via a brick-and-mortar solution?
In closing, I wonder how to interpret the meaning of the writer when she states, "Kvapil will not take responsibility for his actions nor understand what it means to be a productive member of the Milton School Board.” It appears to me this represents a bias against all the effort and research Mr. Kvapil performs and the preference that he just toe the company line.
CHUCK JACKSON
Milton
