A Saturday letter about the Steele dossier contained several inaccuracies.
No. 1: The Steele dossier was initially started by Republicans not Democrats.
No. 2: The dossier did not start the investigation into Donald Trump's ties with Russia. It was the more than 100 contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians. Carter Page brought on his investigation by continually bragging about his Russian Influence.
No. 3: So we are to accept an inspector general's report when it is favorable to a president who lies each and every day. But when another inspector general advances the president's criminal conduct with Ukraine, we are to disregard that.
No. 4: The FISA warrant issues brought up by the letter writer have all been debunked by this government. This is the Joseph Goebbels' approach: Keep repeating the lies.
The vast majority of Americans detest the Russian influence in this White House. The test in November will be how many votes are suppressed by the RINO Party and how much does Russia meddle in the election. The rule of American law is being assaulted by Russia and Trump and the RINO Party.
Moscow Mitch McConnell and the RINOs are blocking all efforts to provide voting security for the 2020 election: Three bills were stonewalled last week.
I and my family stand for the rule of American law NOT the rule of Russian despots.
RON TORREY
Delavan