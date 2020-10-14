I am writing in response to a letter to the editor by Mr. Virgil Parker dated Oct. 12.
Mr. Parker's negative comments about DuWayne Severson appear to be nothing more than a politically motivated attempt at character assignation by making false statements.
I have know DuWayne for 23 years, working with him in Royal Rangers, a mentoring program for boys kindergarten through high school. I have witnessed DuWayne's involvement in many political, volunteer and non-profit organizations until I moved from Janesville last June.
I can assure you, DuWayne does not go along with the crowd, and he is not a follower. He is a leader in many respects.
I challenge you to research DuWayne's history of involvement in the community and inquire of the organizations he was involved with as to his leadership abilities. Be an informed voter, not one that is swayed by inaccurate opinions.
BRUCE WITT
Muskego