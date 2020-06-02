Janesville native and geography and history teacher Frank Douglas passed away May 27 at the age of 95.
While still a teenager, just one year removed from Janesville High School, Frank Douglas endured an experience few of us can fully imagine or comprehend: service as a foot soldier on the front lines of the Second World War.
Like all combat veterans, Mr. Douglas was inexorably changed by the experience. He often said that, although he survived the war, he died a metaphorical death in it, emerging from the experience as a new individual, like a Phoenix simultaneously consumed by and reborn through fire. For the rest of his life, that transformation defined him as he strove to make a life worthy of survival.
Ultimately, he turned to the profession of teacher, but “Mr. D” was far more than a teacher. He was a mentor, one who enlightened beyond the arena of the classroom to inspire an appreciation for lifelong learning and achievement that multiplies and endures in the lives of countless thousands of symbolic “children”--his students.
His career as a teacher and avocations of writing and gardening, as well as his love of travel, acted in concert to heal the damage of war, helping him to emerge, in the words of Ernest Hemingway, “strong at the broken places.”
Those of us fortunate enough to be his students were made stronger as well, and that is his legacy.
ROBERT BENDER
Artesia, New Mexico