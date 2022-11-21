Mental health in the workplace needs to be taken seriously.
Employers often only focus on employee's physical health, which is important and if they are not physically well, will not produce quality products. The same is true for employees' mental health. Employees that work in environments where their mental health is not supported tend to be unhappy and produce lower-quality products, they are not proud of.
According to the CDC, 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness and 50% will be diagnosed with one at some point in their life. This is a great proportion of the population that needs support for their mental health, and yet many businesses do not support their employees' mental health.
According to Understood, employers can support their employee's mental health in a variety of ways including understanding how mental illness impacts their employees, properly training management, providing coverage for mental health services, establishing an employee assistance program, and promoting well-being in the workplace.
Employees should advocate for their mental health in the workplace. Mental Health America states this can be done by understanding your workplace culture and reaching out to management that will listen and assist you in making changes.
Employers that want to make a change should begin with evaluating their workplace and move into making changes that the employees need and want.
Employees who want to see a change should reflect upon their workplace culture, gather others and reach out to management for change. There is power in numbers.