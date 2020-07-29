Are you worth feeding?
Are you important enough to have clean sheets when you check into a hotel?
Do your aging parents or your children deserve quality care?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you should be in favor of a living wage for the working people who make these things possible.
Typically, the anti-living wage group also opposes paying taxes for the health care of these workers or anything else to keep them alive. This system is only made sustainable by a steady supply of expendable people and the support of ordinary people who are misled or who truly don’t care.
DAVID RIECK
Janesville