As I reflect on the past year, Joni Mitchell’s 1968 lyrics come to mind: “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”
There were many heroes during this pandemic, but I’m especially amazed by the efforts of our public schools and educators. Where my friends are teaching across Wisconsin, schools never closed: they adapted. Educators adjusted quickly, sometimes literally overnight, as they continued to safely educate children and support families. Clearly Wisconsin’s public schools are essential not only to children’s education but also to the health of our communities.
Having spent more than 35 years as a teacher and at least 21 as a student, I know the power of in-person instruction, so I am grateful to President Joe Biden, Gov. Tony Evers and our public health departments for getting the pandemic under control. The federal funding granted to Wisconsin through the American Rescue Plan—which passed no thanks to a single Republican in Congress—is making it possible for our students to safely return to in-person education and extracurricular activities including sports and school dances.
Our state representatives must support our public schools, as well, instead of playing partisan shell games with federal funding. They must give our public schools the resources to continue creating high-quality learning opportunities—that starts with providing spendable resources through increased general aids for all schools and raised revenue limits so that aid can be spent. Or, as Mitchell wrote, some communities, like East Troy, will be discovering we don’t know what we’ve “got till it’s gone.”
COLLEEN ROBSON
East Troy