Our community is working hard to make the Woodman Community Center possible. What an exciting time for this community. As a high school hockey coach for the past thirty five years, and as a parent of three multiple sport athletes who competed at the collegiate and professional levels, what is being proposed is going to make Janesville a destination location.
The Woodman Community Center proposal might seem extravagant to some, but what the Woodman Community Center is going to do is make Janesville standout in much of Wisconsin and the Midwest for what it has to offer.
The combination of a convention center, indoor sports complex and ice arena/stadium with plenty of parking, shopping, restaurants and hotels all within a short distance of each other in one of America’s safest communities will make this the perfect place for major gatherings, conferences, tournaments and practices.
My travels attending sporting events, conferences and exhibitions has taken me throughout Wisconsin, the Midwest, East Coast and locations outside the United States, and I can tell you what is being proposed in Janesville will truly be unique for what it has to offer.
As the fundraising gets closer to its goal, the next two years will be an exciting time to watch the old Janesville Mall be transformed into a real “Community Center,” a true gem for our great city, a place for our local athletes to train and compete, and for visitors to admire.