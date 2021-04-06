The moment you look into your baby’s eyes after being in labor for 13 hours is a feeling you cannot even begin try putting in words.
“Instant love” is all you feel when you have big brown eyes staring at you as they lie on your chest. You are overjoyed, excited and relieved.
Days go by, and suddenly you feel the opposite feelings you felt. Suddenly you are sad, scared and hopeless. One in seven new mothers have postpartum depression. It is often not talked about because new mothers often feel embarrassed, ashamed or guilty about being depressed when this is supposed to be the happiest moments of their life.
Symptoms of having postpartum depression include sadness, depression, problems eating or sleeping, problems focusing or making decisions, feeling overwhelmed, anxiety, upsetting feelings that won’t go away, difficulty bonding with the baby, and/or fear of hurting yourself or your baby.
Risk factors tied with postpartum depression include personal or family history of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or substance abuse; recent or ongoing stress; history of medical issues; high-risk pregnancy; complications with birth; little or no support from partner or family; or violence in your home.
To bring light to postpartum depression would allow new mothers to be more cautious and aware of their thoughts. If new mothers can educate themselves on how dangerous depression is after giving birth, they can seek help before it gets too severe.
Women need to know that it is OK to not be OK after having a baby.
ALISHA CASIDAY
Beloit