Now is the time for interested Janesville residents to gather signatures to be on the ballot as a city council candidate in the April 6 election.
Four of seven council seats are open.
As I gear up to begin my term as the State Assembly Representative for Janesville, I have filed a declaration of non-candidacy for the upcoming city council election.
I encourage all interested residents to consider running, but I want to especially encourage women and people of color to run. Our council needs diversity. Our community continues to grow more diverse, bringing a richness of ideas and culture to everyday life. We need all points of view represented on our city council.
Each council member is elected for a two-year term. The election process begins Dec. 1 when nomination papers are available from the city clerk. All you need to be placed on the ballot is 100 signatures from city residents and have the desire to serve.
I know that making the decision to run for office can be difficult, and the pandemic has added to the level of stress in our lives. Gathering 100 valid signatures might seem overwhelming when we are not able to gather with people, but it can be done by sharing the nomination form electronically and then receiving the original completed forms through the U.S. Postal Service.
The work is interesting, unpredictable and rewarding. If you are interested, contact me and I’ll help you get started.
SUE CONLEY
Janesville