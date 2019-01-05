In response to last Sunday's letter to the editor (Page 9A), "All children deserve fathers in their lives," nearly everything in this letter is wrong. All children deserve the love and care of adults in their lives, whether it is from a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, teacher or coach. I agree that George H.W. Bush set an amazing example of the kind of husband and father everyone needs.

Divorces filed by women and the #MeToo movement are not the reason children lack strong, loving male figures in their lives. The #MeToo movement is not women saying, "I don't need men." It is women saying that we deserve to be treated with respect.

As a person who has children and has lived through divorce, I can say that divorce would never keep me from being an active participating parent. No force in the world would keep me from my children. Men that use divorce as an excuse to stop parenting are the problem; they are not victims. I'm curious what "government policies" are "forcing fathers from their homes." Just to be clear, abuse comes from fathers, too, not just mothers' boyfriends. Ask those children that were abused by their fathers if the goal should be "a father's arm around every child."

DAWN HESSELMAN

Edgerton

