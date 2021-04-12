Millions of Americans are waking up to the fact that our God-given rights are being systematically stripped away.
In the meantime, the Bureau of Land Management is burning our rural areas, and Black Lives Matters has burnt some of our cities and threaten to burn more. All of a sudden, our freedom of speech, our Second Amendment and our energy industries are under attack. The cornerstone of the Western world, our U.S. Constitution, is being shredded. We ask ourselves how this can happen. This is how:
Millions have succumbed to a false ideology called "woke" that turns them into Marxist revolutionaries who turned violent against Donald Trump and his supporters. Many more are indoctrinated by our educational system fueled by globalists and radical foundations. There is no accountability under a democracy (mob rule).
The biggest culprit is the fake news media empire, which has done the bulk of the damage with a constant barrage of propaganda justifying all that is evil, radical and subversive. They are the true enemy within.
We must revert back to our constitutional republic that is governed by laws, not men, and through these laws we must hold the enemy accountable. Are we a "woke" society or an awake society?
KIM OLSON
Janesville