About two weeks ago on a Friday around 1 p.m., I was driving on Milton Avenue. I stopped behind a bus in front of the McDonald’s. I waited and waited, maybe for two light changes. I was wondering if there was a problem on the bus because no one was getting on or off. Then I was feeling impatient. Then I saw a McDonald’s employee hurry across the parking lot and up and over some snow and ice to greet a person who was visually impaired getting off the bus. Hats off to McDonald’s manager and employee and the bus driver for being thoughtful, kind and patient. It is the little things we do for each other that makes the world a great place to be!

JULIE ENGEBRETSON

Janesville