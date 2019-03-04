About two weeks ago on a Friday around 1 p.m., I was driving on Milton Avenue. I stopped behind a bus in front of the McDonald’s. I waited and waited, maybe for two light changes. I was wondering if there was a problem on the bus because no one was getting on or off. Then I was feeling impatient. Then I saw a McDonald’s employee hurry across the parking lot and up and over some snow and ice to greet a person who was visually impaired getting off the bus. Hats off to McDonald’s manager and employee and the bus driver for being thoughtful, kind and patient. It is the little things we do for each other that makes the world a great place to be!

JULIE ENGEBRETSON

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse