Common sense is once again crying out for term limits for our national and state legislators. Watching elected officials posture more for re-election than for service to their constituents is painful.
I can, however, understand their behavior. If you have a job that pays a couple hundred thousand dollars, has world-class health insurance, a generous retirement and requires little more than lip service to your employer, hang on to it as long as possible.
The problem is that with Citizens United in force, money to keep legislators in place and at a large donor's service can be very destructive. Inefficient use of our tax dollars might be overlooked. Our environment could be compromised. Civil rights may suffer. Ideas to improve the lives of our citizens are overlooked.
Watching the Supreme Court hearings and looking at each senator's vote as it may pertain to their re-election is the latest call for term limits. The majority of voters support those limits, but it is difficult to convince legislators to get off the gravy train. Call both your senators and your representative and demand action. It probably won't matter, but you may sleep better.
GENE BIER
Milton
