I, myself, don't hate Donald Trump, but I do most certainly despise him. Thank heaven voters last November got him out of an office he never should have contaminated.
A president who "doesn't believe" in global warming, belittles or ignores science if it doesn't support his policies or political desires, values his Cabinet members more for their loyalty to him than their capabilities, and lies like a child, reveals himself as a morally bankrupt. Yes, we've had a few other presidents who deservedly ranked low, but Trump is surely the worst.
Now Joe Biden, a president who is willing to work across the aisle, is in charge. The Republicans, who around the time of Barack Obama taking office seemed to lose all ability to negotiate and even occasionally compromise, need to learn to do it again.
Global warming, accelerated by human-made pollution, is a recognized threat, and oil is a part of it. Losing a pipeline is indeed hurtful, but energy from oil is even now being replaced by solar and other non-polluting sources. New jobs, free enterprise, and scientific study and action need to be a primary focus in this country.
There is no Planet B!
JOANNE U. ANDERSON
Janesville