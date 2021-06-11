Randi Weingarten, president of The American Federation of Teachers, held the big school districts in this country hostage during the pandemic by not letting the schools open much, much sooner and at the same time striking.
Now, after much pressure from parents, she says the schools will open next fall. How sweet of her. Parochial and charter schools have been open throughout the pandemic with few exceptions and have not experienced any problems with the COVID-19 virus.
To top that all off, the public schools have received huge money from the Biden administration. The $1.9 trillion spending bill that was rammed through in March includes $129 billion—yes, $129 billion—for K-12 education on top of $13.2 billion allocated in last spring's CARES Act and $54.3 billion in the December pandemic relief bill. And schools didn't have to reopen to receive any of the extra cash.
RON KAISER
Janesville