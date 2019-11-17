The news media has brought to my attention that Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed the state Capitol rotunda will exhibit a “holiday” tree rather than a Christmas tree this year.

School children are to create scientific ornaments rather than traditional to place upon the tree.

Once again, this beautiful time of year when the family is held in high esteem with the birth of the Christ child is cast further into the shadows.

I cannot bring it upon myself to wish anyone a “merry robot.” So Gov. Evers, I will wish you and your family a “merry Christmas.”

GAIL FOLKERS

Elkhorn