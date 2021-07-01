I believe the "big lie" that Donald Trump won the 2020 election is built on a pile of Republican lies.
We’ve been told repeatedly that trickle-down economics works, that tax breaks for the wealthy help the middle class. We’ve been told that the unemployed don’t want to work and the minimum wage is adequate, that COVID-19 and climate change are a hoax. We’ve been told voter fraud corrupted the 2020 election. Twelve taxpayer-funded bills were introduced in Wisconsin looking into voter fraud, but no fraud has been proven. Recently, some claimed the Capitol was stormed by “tourists” on Jan. 6. All massive Republican lies cementing the Big Lie.
When Gov. Tony Evers called the Legislature into session to discuss such important issues as sensible gun legislation, dealing with a deadly pandemic or his priorities for the state budget, the Republicans thumbed their noses at him and adjourned immediately.
Wisconsin Republicans would rather spend our tax dollars hiring attorneys to stay in power than increase people's access to health care, reduce income and wealth inequality, improve our infrastructure, reduce pollution, improve the criminal justice system, or engage in other ways to improve or sustain our common good. It’s about power: Republican power.
Do we really want to hand a legacy of lies to future generations? I don’t. Let’s vote them out.
DIANE HACKBARTH
Watertown