Our lawmakers in Washington must demand that President Trump end his trade wars with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Wisconsin farmers are facing extinction from retaliatory tariffs on corn, soybeans, dairy products, cranberries, ginseng, beef and pork. Wisconsin lost more than 700 dairy farms last year, and the trend is continuing unabated this year. Farm bankruptcies are rising while the sales of cheese, soybeans and wheat are plummeting. Trump has effectively closed off the world’s biggest export markets for American agricultural products.

The result is that our agricultural economy is tumbling into a deep ditch, slamming farm families and rural Wisconsin towns. Small banks, implement dealers and other businesses are at risk. Trump has put $16 billion of our tax dollars into a bailout program for farmers.

Unfortunately Trump’s bailout goes mostly to the biggest farm owners.

More than half of the payments have gone to large farms. There was a special break for some farmers to claim that assorted family members could claim farm ownership, and they received $2.8 million while any one farm was supposed to get no more than $125,000, according to news reports. More than 80 families topped $500,000 in payments. The great majority of farmers got nothing while many small producers got less than $5,000.

While rural Wisconsin is suffering significant economic losses; those who are supposed to stand on behalf of our agricultural community are mostly silent. If they are not going to oppose policies that are destroying our rural well being, they must be replaced.

JERRY HANSON

Elkhorn