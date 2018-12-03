We recently participated in midterm elections and elected a new Wisconsin governor. The majority of our fellow citizens voted and clearly and legitimately made their wishes known.
Yet now we learn of recent actions by Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August and others to take away duties and powers from that office in a very quick, sneaky, unfair and totally wrong plan to deny our choices in a lame-duck session.
Also shocking is to find out about how he and fellow Republicans at GREAT taxpayer cost are attempting to alter the dates of our 2020 presidential primary for strictly political reasons but providing no tangible benefits for Wisconsin residents.
This is so blatantly against our will and clean, fair government. What about checks and balances? What about representing the voters?
The job of legislators is to look out for our welfare and use their power to reflect policies to improve the lives of our citizens. It is NOT to consolidate power in an underhanded and behind-the-scenes power grab. Wisconsin deserves better!
JEAN HENDERSON
Elkhorn
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse