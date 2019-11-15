"The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat!" Those were the introductory comments of sportscaster Jim McKay years ago on the TV program "Wide World of Sports."

Politics and sports are very similar using that analogy. Donald Trump has said, “We're going to win so much. You're going to get tired of winning." You know, like winning the electoral college but losing the popular vote by 3 million votes, winning by winking at Vladimir Putin as Putin has his way with us, winning by exchanging "love letters" with North Korean communist leader Kim Jong Un, winning by destroying Chinese commodity markets for farmers and telling farmers that they have never made so much money and winning by refusing to honor subpoenas that if you and I refused to honor would land us in a crowbar hotel.

Using Trumps winning logic, Houston recently won the World Series, Smokey Bear started the California fires and Trump's Mexico border wall includes the state of Colorado.

This is the world of Republicans and their esteemed leader, Donald Trump. They have the agony of defining winning and losing.

This winning can get real ugly!

RON THRONSON

Edgerton