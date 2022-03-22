I am Paul Williams, and I am running once again for Janesville City Council.
I am a lifelong resident of the city and am finishing up my seventh term overall on the council, having served from 2000 to 2008 and then from 2016 to today.
My 14 years on the city council has given me experience and a wealth of knowledge. Similarly, I received an invaluable vocational education in the 25 years I was a legal assistant--conducting legal research, preparing documents, meeting with clients, etc.--for Mary B. Williams Law Office.
As a council member, I address people's concerns, research new ideas, update or create new ordinance drafts, focus on bringing to Janesville well-run businesses with good-paying jobs, and study ways to orderly plan new neighborhoods. I also use my experience and expertise looking for projects that benefit the majority of Janesville's residents.
I am currently on the Plan Commission and am chair of the Alcohol License Advisory Committee. Both boards have a great number of responsibilities dealing with rezoning, conditional-use permits, and licensing the sale and distribution of alcohol, among other important decisions affecting the city and its residents. I do not take these responsibilities lightly.
I am No. 1 on the ballot this election, and what is best for the residents of Janesville is always my No. 1 consideration when I vote as a council member. I would appreciate your vote on April 5.