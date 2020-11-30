Three companies have told the country that they have successful vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to announce on Tuesday what target populations are to get the vaccines first. Corporations are figuring out the logistics of getting the vaccines into the hands of hospitals and pharmacies as soon as possible.
That's wonderful news. But the Food and Drug Administration isn't meeting until Dec. 10.
Why?
A 10-day delay in meeting could lead to thousands of people in this country contracting the disease and possibly hundreds dying. After Operation Warp Speed, what is the 10-day delay all about? Is the FDA just too lazy to meet, or is there a real reason behind this? If there is a reason, let us know what it is.
JIM BAHLER
Janesville