President Trump may have lowered the standards of decorum and formality, but he has raised the standards of nearly everything else such as effectiveness on employment, trade, the economy and the list goes on. He works tirelessly to keep America safe as he stays within the boundaries of our Constitution. He is a fearless leader whose lack of political correctness has broken barriers in enforcing immigration laws. He has never been a threat to our Constitution as those globalist, establishment-loving generals accuse him of. They long to compromise our sovereignty for world government. Evil always begins with compromise.

Trump has accomplished much despite the war waged against him by those so drunk on hatred that they have become deranged. It's an exaltation of power-hungry and envious egos at the expense of their souls. They are the new Nazi party who are the true racists who believe lying and violence is acceptable. They are the party of extreme wealth and extreme corruption.

The days of unresponsive and detached leadership are over. Donald Trump in his conspicuous and unprecedented success in turning this country around has raised the bars for all seeking high offices.

I hope Congressman Bryan Steil aspires to be a fearless champion of our Constitution.

Many adhere to it selectively and disobey it regularly. Should we bother with the oath of office?

KIM OLSON

Janesville

