STEM--science, technology, engineering and mathematics--is the government program to promote interest, understanding and involvement in these subjects.
Artists and teachers have questioned the absence of art in the program. Although I'm member of the STEM program, my remarks here are merely those of a private citizen, a registered professional engineer now doing pro bono tutoring and mentoring for certain gifted children and adults.
Firstly, the goal of the STEM program is specific: To enhance American involvement in topics where economic and leadership competition are rampant and distinctly threatening to U.S. interests. It’s probably safe to say that the arts lack this kind of raw, materialistic credentials.
Secondly, art in general is already universally admired and has no need of promotion (recall that music and film are art forms, for example). The U.S. may need higher or broader taste in the arts, but the STEM program is not an avenue to promote these given its specific focus and limited resources. Google the phrase, “3 charts show China’s scientific dominance,” for further understanding of the STEM’s significance.
D.R. SCHALLER
Janesville
