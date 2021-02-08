Help me out, Wisconsin GOP. Please explain this mask fiasco.
Is it that you believe that people have a right to not wear a mask in spite of all the guidelines put out by the scientific community? Is it that you do not believe the science, that COVID is a hoax?
Do you believe that it is not the governor's but the Legislature's place to mandate wearing a mask? If so, why have you not issued your own mandate? Isn’t government supposed to legislate for the common good? What good is it if some wear a mask and others don’t? Is it so onerous to wear a mask when doing so protects other people from this insidious virus?
Or is it a power thing? Tony Evers was elected by the people despite gerrymandering. His job as governor is to protect Wisconsinites as is yours. Do your job!
Legislate for the greater good of Wisconsin or please explain to me why you would block scientifically validated efforts to protect us from this pandemic.
LINDA DAVIS
Janesville