Why not?

Why not support someone who fights for local job growth, more job opportunities, supports lower taxes and supports our local schools by advocating money toward the classrooms verses expensive big buildings?

Then why not support Gabriel Szerlong? Gabe is an outstanding lifelong member and volunteer in our local community of Milton and Rock County. Gabe has new and fresh innovative ideas to improve our local 43rd Assembly District.

Gabe Szerlong has excellent experience in advocating for We the People! Gabe has served in our state government as a legislative assistant, listening and collecting information, while helping to push through good and positive legislation.

While growing up in Milton, Gabe aspired to go on to college, and so he worked hard paying his way through UW-Whitewater and graduating with a degree in political science.

Gabe’s desire is to make our community stronger and better!

So please, why not vote for Gabriel Szerlong on Nov. 6? I know I will!

TERESA L. GROVER

Milton

