Why are state GOP leaders so against doing away with pre-existing clauses, which leave most people in the lurch when they most need health insurance? The GOP backed a law which was supposed to do away with pre-existing clauses but which every expert in the field stated would not work or accomplish that stated goal.

At the same time, the GOP continues with its lawsuit to end the Affordable Care Act, which has successfully done away with pre-existing insurance clauses. So I have to ask myself: What is up with that? The GOP passed a law limiting Gov. Tony Evers ability to back out of the lawsuit, even though it will cost the state in lawyers’ fees and leave millions of Americans out in the cold medically. Trust me, all people will have an illness at some time in their lives that can get them ousted from their insurance plans.

So what is the end game here, to give insurance companies more money so they can insure only those who don’t need insurance? Or, does the GOP just want to use scorched-earth tactics to get rid of any Democratic laws from the Obama era?

If you have questions, you need to get your voice heard by contacting your state legislator and asking these types of questions directly. Then if you understand their position, please explain it to others because I’m not getting it.

VIRGIL PARKER

Janesville