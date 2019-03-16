This is why I voted NO on the Milton school referendum: There is no trust in the administration, no trust in several of the board members, no integrity or ethics in either entity, no efforts to unite the community or board, no respect for any opinion other than their own and no transparency. This once-fine district has disintegrated under the newest leadership, both in the district and on the school board.

However, I do encourage a vote to elect Rick Ehle and Harvey Smith to the school board. They will ask tough questions and insist on more accountability. Don't be fooled by glossy ads and propaganda or reckless spending. Think about honesty, morality and ethics. We need more of this than what has been dished out over the past five years.

CAROL McGUIRE

Milton

