So, Sen. Joe Manchin doesn’t want to spend a lot of money on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan because he doesn’t want to encourage Americans to get used to entitlements. Manchin should know. He’s one of the most entitled people on earth as a U.S. Senator.
Of course he doesn’t want to specify what he wants cut from the Biden bill. One of the items in that bill is authorization for Medicare to negotiate drug prices so seniors can pay less.
Manchin doesn’t want you to know that his daughter bought the company that makes life saving EpiPens and raised the price 600% and gave herself a 671% raise in salary. Her new salary is just shy of $19 million a year. Joe would hate to see his daughter give up any of the “entitlements” he and his family have. Why share any of that with ordinary folks ?
Why should ordinary Americans have to stay home to take care of kids because they can’t find child care? Why can’t old folks, who worked their entire lives and paid taxes, not be able to get hearing aids or glasses through Medicare? Why should rich people's kids get college while poor people's kids have to pay for it by taking on huge debts ?
All Americans are "entitled" by our Constitution to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We all deserve equal opportunities. It’s the American way, the American dream. And too many rich, entitled Americans don’t want to share.