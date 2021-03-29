Can someone explain to me what white nationalists and their ilk are so angry about?
With only two exceptions, every one of our 46 presidents and vice presidents have looked like them. Nearly all heads of industry and the Fortune 500 look like them as do most who are financially able to pursue the best education and live in the most exclusive neighborhoods. Those on TV and in movies mostly look like them.
They needn’t worry about job rejections because of their name, zip code, or skin color; being unarmed but killed by those whose salaries they pay to protect them; having some random white person call the police on them simply while minding their own business; or being assaulted or murdered because of their Asian heritage.
They can violently protest, kill and injure cops then get carefully escorted down the stairs.
They don’t have the history of having their ancestors forced into slavery for 246 years, of welcoming to their land strangers who reciprocate by murdering them and stealing their land, or of having a government force them into reservations, internment camps, or death camps.
Countless of those who’ve not been classified as white have been subject to heinous acts of inhumanity which have lingering effects that are compounded by contemporary acts of individual, institutional, and structural racism. It is they who have the justification to be angry.
Others should be glad those who have borne the brunt of misplaced hatred seek only equality and equity, not revenge.
KAREN FULBRIGHT-ANDERSON
Elkhorn