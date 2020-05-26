The government is neutralizing us with slogans like "we're all in this together." It's sugar-coating the lockdown so we comply. I'm not on board with it, but I am on board with citizens who have had enough and take back their rights and reopen businesses, churches, gyms, etc.. They know that our constitutional rights are not to be infringed upon no matter what! They know that when you trade freedom for security, you deserve neither.
We also have youth being neutralized by political correctness, liberalism and even stimulus money. What's down the road is further government expansion and invasion of our rights, such as forced vaccines and global government. The public schools produce progressive clones with entitlement and victim mentalities, not critical thinkers. They are taught incorrectly that we have a democracy. Democracies always self-destruct and morph into dictatorships and then tyranny. We have a constitutional republic, thank God.
In the last days, the Bible states that evil will be good and good will be evil. Liberals believe that democracies, illegal immigration and releasing dangerous convicts is good. In contrast, they believe Christianity, patriotism and gun rights are evil. Democracies are evil and always have been. Life seems to be nothing more than good versus evil. What side are you on?
KIM OLSON
Janesville