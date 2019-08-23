What’s the deal with veterinarians these days? What happened to the country vets who would help an animal and provide a free service if the owner was unable to pay?

Recently, a coworker’s cat was injured. She took it to a veterinarian in Beloit. The blood work was good, but they thought it had swelling on the brain. The owner could not afford the x-ray. Would they give her one for free? No. The owner took her home and called an animal shelter. They would not help because she couldn’t make a donation.

I couldn’t help as I have a 14-year-old cat who was diagnosed with kidney failure in December, and I spent a lot of money on her. Thankfully, God intervened on my cat’s behalf and did a miracle. Her kidney function numbers are now normal and without having to feed her the high-priced kidney food from the vet.

With lots of prayers, Lola, the other cat, is still alive and getting better. Once again, God is intervening. I’m asking readers to pray for her, too.

Many vets cannot be counted on to do the right thing. Shelters rely on donations and can’t help everyone, which in understandable. Vets can deny it all they want, but for many, it’s all about the money. They will answer to God for their greediness. He will avenge on behalf of the animals who are left to suffer and die because greed took over where kindness and compassion should have been.

BONNIE UCKERT

Janesville