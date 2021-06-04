In a response to a recent letter to the editor, I'd like to share some thoughts.
Who do you trust in? Is it one man who was president recently or our president now? Is it the economy so you can live the so-called good life?
A verse in the Bible (1 Corinthians 3:11) says "For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ."
Everyone is a sinner, present and former. When Jesus returns, he will judge the world and this country because the more I see America, the more it is becoming Sodom and Gomorrah.
ERWIN KANTER
Janesville