Fire departments today face many challenges such as increasing call volumes, increasing resource demands and limited staffing (career and volunteer). With no additional state shared revenue and the negative impact the expenditure restraint program has on growing communities, fire departments are finding it challenging to keep up with the demand to provide quality services. One solution the city of Janesville and Milton Fire Department have implemented is our shared services agreement.

The advantages of shared services include a combined larger reserve fleet of fire apparatus to assure front-line equipment is always available to maintain the current firefighting fleet for both departments. It also allows both fire departments to send the closest equipment based on the location of the call regardless of whose fire department boundary the call is located.

Another advantage is that only one fire chief is needed instead of two. Using one fire chief, departments significantly impact the interoperability of the departments and provide maximum cooperation to serve our citizens. It also has standardized the responses and the management of emergencies.

There is a multitude of challenges that face all fire departments, and it makes sense to create larger/regional fire agencies that can combine resources to provide capable core services. We all have the same mission, so why don’t we pull together to serve our citizens better?

ERNIE RHODES

Janesville fire chief