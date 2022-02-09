I'm finished watching the NBC channel 15 evening news. More news of shootings in high schools, colleges, malls and churches. Road rage involving guns. Two more policemen shot to death on a college campus. We seem to be hardened, perhaps bored, with more of the same.
I then turned to my mail. There was a mailing from U.S. Rep. Brian Steil. In a large photo of himself, Steil posed sighting in his high-powered rifle. He then invited his constituents to weigh in on the Second Amendment. The message went on to tout his record on gun control. He not only voted against any restrictions to gun ownership, but he proudly co-sponsored a bill to prevent the Department of Health and Human Services from "using emergency or disaster situations to restrict gun rights."
Did he think his mailing would assure me that he would go to Washington and strive to seek a bipartisan solution to the growing problem of gun violence? Instead, it begged the question, "Rep. Steil, what were you thinking?!"
What is a reasonable, well-thought-out solution to this hate-motivated madness? I do not believe the answer lies in expanded gun rights, like extending concealed weapons rights to 18-year-olds as proposed by our state Legislature. Should our leaders be more concerned with the profits of gun manufacturers than with the welfare of ther constituents? Do they initiate some meaningful action, or do we simply offer the victims our thoughts and prayers?