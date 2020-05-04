Here is what Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag should have said in the opening paragraphs of the Saturday story (Page 1A):
"First and foremost, I want to thank all the Janesville residents. I understand everyone is tired of the stay-at-home orders. We want to get out and see family and friends. However, your sacrifice is making a difference. Things are tough, but the community is doing a great job getting through this. If you want to use this time to start a hobby, good for you. However, if you want to sit and binge watch Netflix, that is also OK. Not everyone is going to have extra time during this crisis. Many of you are trying to get vital work done while dealing with a lack of child care. Others of you are worried if you can keep food on the table and a roof over your head. We understand the sacrifices people are going through during this time and we appreciate it. We know it is tough."
It's extremely tone deaf to assume we all have extra time during this pandemic. We know why we need to stay home. We get it. Let's not judge how other people spend this time. Let's not shame people but instead extend a little grace. We are all dealing with a lot.
PAULA R. HAHN
Evansville