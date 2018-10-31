So did you hear about President Trump’s legislation to lower prescription drug prices? Chances are if you watch CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC or CNBC, you didn’t. You probably saw endless coverage blaming Trump for the mail bombs. What would actually inspire the bomber?
Could it be the Democrat who shot up the Republican baseball practice nearly killing one? He was a Bernie Sanders’ supporter. So doesn’t that make Sanders responsible? Where was the “blame Bernie coverage”?
Could it be Hillary stating, “We will not be civil”?
Maybe it was because of the savages shouting obscenities and threatening comments to Republicans at gas stations, restaurants and in the halls of Congress instructed to do so by Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.
Perhaps it was former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden stating, “I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”
Could it be former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder telling supporters to “kick them (Republicans) down”? Maybe it was the animal that sent white powder to Republicans or maybe the savages that spit on Republican congressmen.
Could it also be the Democrats threatening Republican candidates lives through the mail?
How about the endless hatred and outright lies that the above media outlets spew about our president?
This insanity started when Barack Obama’s Justice Department allowed riots in Ferguson and Baltimore to occur unchallenged while police officers did nothing as bricks were hurled at them. That’s where the idea that you can do anything you want began.
RICK KAUTZ
Janesville
