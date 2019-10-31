The United States purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867, less than two years after the Civil War. It was an unpopular transaction, and the move was dubbed “Seward’s Folly” after the U.S. Secretary of State William Seward. The price was about two cents per acre. For the next 92 years, it was governed as a U.S. territory. It turned out to be a bonanza in natural resources, notably gold, oil, timber and salmon. Alaska became our 49th state in 1959.

James Michener wrote his “Alaska,” an historical novel, in 1988. In the final chapters, he ponders an interesting scenario: What if, in the 2020s, when the U.S. is suffering a decline in power and influence in the world, Russia decides it wants Alaska back?

In 2014, Russia decided it wanted Crimea, and it took it with barely a whimper from other world powers. Ukraine? Similar situation. Now President Donald Trump has abandoned our Kurdish allies and ceded power to the Russians in northern Syria.

Is Alaska on Putin’s “bucket list”? It is unlikely that Trump has read Michener’s “Alaska.” Maybe it’s time someone reads it to him.

WILL EVERTS

Janesville