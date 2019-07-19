Who are we?

Where are all the leaders in southeastern Wisconsin who will speak out for our American values?

When our president tells four American congresswomen of color to “go back" to the country where they come from, all we hear is an uncomfortable silence.

Our area is mostly represented by conservative Republican officials--no problem.

But when our president is openly attacking other American congresswomen because of their color or gender, we have a problem.

One of our local Assembly representatives, Tyler August of the 32nd District, chose to greet and meet our president recently in Milwaukee. We did not hear Tyler speaking up for these congresswomen. Is Assemblyman Tyler one of those silent Republicans that care more about his party than his country and our values?

Come on, Assemblyman Tyler. What do you think about our president’s comments? Do you have enough courage to really tell us how you feel? Your constituents deserve to know where and how you stand with our president. You won your last election; you can certainly be honest with the residents of the 32nd District.

Assemblyman Tyler, do you think President Trump is a racist?

PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN

Fontana