So Joe Biden is winning due to his "electability against Trump." What is that? What does he have to offer that is better than epic low unemployment, good jobs for so many of us, money in our pockets, welfare rolls at historic lows and protection for the innocent unborn? What pipe dreams are these Democrats chasing after? Anything the Democrats have done lately has been nothing but a big mess! That anyone who could beat Donald Trump is just not going to happen. Stop bashing Trump, and tell us what you really have to offer that would make you a better option than Trump. I don't think anyone can.
THOMAS H. PAULL
Whitewater